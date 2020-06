«Самые мощные самоходные гаубицы»: армия США получила новые «Паладины»

M109A7 Paladins roll into the Steel Dragon motorpool. 2-82FA is the first battalion in the 1st Cavalry Division to receive the Army’s newest fleet of M109A7 Paladins. These "big guns" represent the cutting edge of technology - delivering timely and accurate indirect fire in support of the GREYWOLF brigade. Modernization of our combat platforms ensures that the Steel Dragons remain the most lethal Artillery battalion on planet Earth.